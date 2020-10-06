GECOM’S Deputy Chief Elections Officer surrenders to police

Deputy Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Roxanne Myers on Tuesday surrendered to police in the company of her lawyer, sources confirmed.

She was accompanied by her lawyer, Nigel Hughes, to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters, Eve Leary.

Police want to question her about alleged electoral fraud at the March 2, 2020 polls.

The Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfied, Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo and two other staff members as well as the Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence have so far been charged with various offences related to the polls.