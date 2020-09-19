2 dead, 5 injured during Lusignan Prison unrest

Two prisoners at the Lusignan Prison holding bay were shot dead shot and five others were injured there Saturday afternoon during an unrest, sources said.

Prison sources say the inmates were pelting prison guards and order was restored only after shots were fired.

Prisoners also burnt mattresses.

Source say the prisoners are demanding better treatment after two of them were tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources say efforts are underway to prepare another COVID-19 isolation facility at Madewini on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Sources say the inmates at Lusignan Prison are becoming increasingly impatient and restive since the two inmates tested positive with COVID-19.

The Ditector of Prisons Gladwin Samuels has already assured that every effort was being made to minimize the spread of the disease in the East Coast Demerara penal facility.