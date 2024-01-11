PPP Congress slated for May, 2024

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 January 2024, 17:54 by Denis Chabrol

The long-delayed congress of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is expected to be held in May, 2024, party General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo said Thursday.

“The Executive met last Saturday and they decided that I think it’s the first week in May,” he told a news conference at Freedom House, the PPP’s headquarters.

The 32nd Congress should have been held in 2019, the last one having been run off in 2016.

Mr Jagdeo is on record as saying that the 2019 Congress had been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Mr Jagdeo declined to say whether he would be contesting again for the position of PPP General Secretary.

This year’s Congress would be held ahead of the November 2025 general and regional elections. Already, President Irfaan Ali had said that he would be running for a second term.

Guyana’s constitution provides for a two-term limit.