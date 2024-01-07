Nabaclis labourer killed in Haslington during argument over cell phone; miner wanted for incident

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 January 2024, 13:21 by Denis Chabrol

A labourer of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara was Saturday night stabbed to death at Haslington New Scheme by a gold miner/businessman during an argument over a cellular phone, the Guyana Police Force said Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 29-year old Otis Andy Haimchand of 183 Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara. The suspected killer’s name has not been released by police but he is said to be 36 years old and is a miner and businessman who resides at Haslington.

“The body was examined and what appeared to be blood was seen on the chest area and a wound to the left side upper chest area, in the region of his heart,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that earlier Saturday, the suspect and Haimchand had a misunderstanding over a cellular phone.

Police were also informed that at around 9 PM Sunday, the two men had another altercation where they scuffled and Haimchand tried to escape. “The suspect followed and dealt Haimchand a stab to his upper left side chest. Haimchand fell to the ground, after which the suspect escaped the scene on foot,” police said in a statement.

Investigators have reportedly questioned several persons and “certain information has been received. “Police are currently looking for the suspect,” the law enforcement agency added.