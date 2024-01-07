GDF officer for US training in military aviation

Last Updated on Sunday, 7 January 2024, 12:47 by Denis Chabrol

An airman of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Air Corps will participate in a 17-month long course in the United States to increase his knowledge and proficiency in the field of military aviation, the American Embassy here said at the weekend.

Lt. Kevin Wills’ participation in the course reflects the GDF’s deep commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the Embassy said.

According to the US Embassy, Mr Wills’ participation in the course also highlights the close partnership between the US an Guyana and both nation’s commitment to regional stability.