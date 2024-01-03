Man dies in “massive” Port Mourant fire

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 12:30 by Denis Chabrol

A man died late Tuesday night in a “massive” fire that destroyed two houses at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said. Forty-three-year-old Tookant Deoarran perished in the blaze that started at the house he was living in at Manager’s Quarters. The house was owned by 43-year-old Asti Deoaarran, the GFS said. A nearby two-storey wooden and concrete house owned and occupied by 75-year old Ameena Bacchus was also destroyed leaving her homeless.

Firefighters said they received a call at 10:17 PM about the fire and immediately two fire tenders and seven firefighters were deployed from the Rose Hall Fire Station. They said that on arrival, they saw the two buildings engulfed in smoke.

Fire prevention officials will investigate until the cause of the blaze is determined, the GFS said.