Sonia Parag replaces Dharamlall as Local Govt Minister

Last Updated on Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 19:23 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday announced that Ms Sonia Parag has been shifted from the Public Service Ministry to replace Mr Nigel Dharamlall who resigned last year amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Dr Ali said Ms Parag, an Attorney-at-Law by profession, would join Junior Local Government Minister Anand Persaud in executing government’s agenda through the Neighbourhood, Regional and Municipal Councils across Guyana.

“We have a very robust community-oriented programme at the Ministry of Local Government, an accelerated programme, targeted initiatives…to empower the local government structure more,” the President said in a Facebook Live statement.

The Guyanese leader also announced that Minister of Finance, Dr Ashni Singh would take over responsibility for the Ministry of the Public Services.

Mr Dharamlall resigned from his ministerial post and as a parliamentarian on July 4, 2023 after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that police to drop a rape case against him. Since his resignation minister Persaud has been carrying the workload of what is considered one of Guyana’s largest ministries

In recent months, he has been seen very busy with political work for his governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC).