Man busted with marijuana ‘soup’ at Camp Street prison- police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 17:46 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who allegedly attempted to smuggle marijuana into the Camp Street Prison by concealing the narcotic in a bowl of soup for an inmate, was arrested on New Year’s Day at that penitentiary, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) said Tuesday.

“While the items were being checked at the self-support area, prison staff discovered the leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana wrap in small plastics and were hidden inside the dumpling of the soup,” the GPS said.

The accused man has been identified as Pradesh Ballkishun of 126 Track ‘A’ Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.

He was arrested at about 11:30 New Year’s Day 2024 when he visited the prison to drop of personal items for a male prisoner, Kapil Gangadeen.

The GFS said Ballkishun was expected to be charged on Tuesday with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.