Vendor shot, chopped by known men

Last Updated on Sunday, 31 December 2023, 11:05 by Denis Chabrol

A vendor of D’urban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown was shot and assaulted by two of three men who turned up at his home late last week, police said.

The motive for the attack on 31-year-old Quason Leacock was not known, but the man told investigators that one of the men only known as “Tallman’ asked him in an aggressive manner if “he had a problem with them” before shooting him. “‘Tallman’ then pulled out a handgun from his pants waist and fired a shot which hit him (Leacock) on his left thigh,” police said.

Another man, known as ‘Buck’, police said, chopped him on his foot with a cutlass.

Mr Leacock was at home alone at the time of the incident at about 3 PM on December 28.

He said he does not know the men by their registered names or their addresses.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited persons and was admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

Several persons were questioned, and checks were made for the suspects but without success.