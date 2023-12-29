CANU, GRA stop almost 50 pounds ‘creepy weed’ from creeping to Suriname

Last Updated on Friday, 29 December 2023, 18:00 by Denis Chabrol

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday intercepted 48.5 pounds (22 kilogrammes) of ‘creepy weed’ that most likely originated from Colombia from being further smuggled to neighbouring Suriname, the anti-drug agency said Friday.

The bust, which included several cases of Corona and Heineken beer that were smuggled from Suriname, was made on December 29 at a location in the Crabwood Creek area, Corentyne, Berbice. CANU estimated the street value of the marijuana at GY$12.5 million due to the higher Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content that makes users get ‘high’.

“The narcotic tested positive for imported cannabis (creepy weed),” CANU added.

CANU Head James Singh said the marijuana most likely originated in Colombia.

During the joint CANU/GRA search several parcels of suspected cannabis, and several cases of uncustomed alcohol were discovered.

CANU said the joint operations with GRA were being conducted through-out the country to prevent the trafficking of narcotics and smuggling of contraband goods.