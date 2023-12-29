Amid Brazil’s objection to British warship, Guyana reinforces territorial right

Last Updated on Friday, 29 December 2023, 22:44 by Denis Chabrol

Even as Brazil on Friday registered its objection to the British warship, HMS Trent, in Guyana’s waters, a senior government official said his country would determine what it does with its territory.

“Only GUYANA will determine what Guyana does in its territorial land, air and sea spaces in accordance with international laws,” Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said on his Facebook page without referring to Brazil’s concerns about the presence of the United Kingdom’s patrol vessel offshore Guyana.

The HMS Trent arrived in Guyana on Friday and would maintain a presence in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for just under a week for what the Guyana government said was part of efforts at “building a defensive capability” rather than threatening neighbouring Venezuela which is claiming the 160,000 square kilometre Essequibo County and all its waters.

Government’s Department of Public Information earlier Thursday reported that Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan visited the HMS Trent and was presented with a token by the vessel’s Commander, Tim D. Langford.

While the government’s information agency reported that the vessel is in the Caribbean to hunt drug smugglers, the Brazilian government urged Venezuela and Guyana to “contain themselves” and no one should show military support for either Venezuela or Guyana. “The Brazilian government believes that military demonstrations of support for any party must be avoided, so that the ongoing dialogue process can produce results,” the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

Brasilia’s position came one day after Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro declared that the presence of the British warship in Guyanese waters amounted to “provocation” and risked jeopardising the Argyle Declaration for Peace and Dialogue that was produced in St Vincent at the end of the December 14 talks between Mr Maduro and Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali. Venezuela had also announced that it, in response, it would be mounting military exercises in its sea space.

The Declaration of Argyle states that “both Guyana and Venezuela directly or indirectly will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States.”

The Declaration also provides for a conflict resolution mechanism that would include the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), CELAC and the President of Brazil. “Agreed that both States will refrain, whether by words or deeds, from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from any controversy between them. The two States will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground conducive to tension between them. In the event of such an incident the two States will immediately communicate with one another, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), and the President of Brazil to contain, reverse and prevent its recurrence.”