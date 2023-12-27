Suspected robber faces life imprisonment for opening fire at policeman

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 15:13 by Denis Chabrol

A suspected robber, who allegedly shot at a policeman during an operation to arrest several persons on the Essequibo Coast, was Thursday granted GY$500,000 bail, but if he is convicted he could be jailed for life, police said.

Police said 23-year old Rajendra Moniram, a labourer of Onderneeming/Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast allegedly discharged a loaded firearm with intent on a police detective corporal attached to the Suddie Police Station. The incident allegedly occurred on 29th September 2023 at Onderneeming/Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said the corporal was not injured.

The charge was laid under Section 55(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01 which states that everyone who, with intent to main, disfigure, disable or cause any grievous bodily harm to any person or to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detainer of himself or of another unlawfully and maliciously discharges, or in any manner or attempts to discharge, at any person any kind of loaded firearm shall be guilty of felony and liable to felony and liable to imprisonment for life.

Police said the case was heard, virtually on Wednesday December 27 at the Wakenaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to the accused.

He was granted $500,000 bail. The case was adjourned to January 26, 2024 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court for a report on legal advice and disclosure of statements, police said.

The Head of the Criminal Investigations Department said the corporal told investigators that him, along with another rank, were pursuing the suspect when he discharged two rounds in his direction, and eventually, the suspect, who was wanted, escaped.

Police said at the time, they were on an operation in Onderneeming/ Sand Pit to arrest several persons who were wanted for robbery.