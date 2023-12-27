https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

Internet Radio

Policeman arrested for shooting man who accidentally pelted his car

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 14:29 0

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 14:29 by Denis Chabrol

A policeman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man who accidentally pelted his car on Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 47-year old Phillips Adams, an unemployed man of Middle Street, Pouderoyen. Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. “Adams, at the time of the incident, was walking past the suspect’s car when a dog suddenly ‘attcked him’ and he picked up a glass bottle and pelt the dog. The bottle hit the suspect’s car after which the suspect ran up to him, pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and shot him one time to his lower right side abdomen,” police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at about 6:50 Tuesday night.

Investigators said the policeman denied knowing about the incident, but he was arrested and the force-issued firearm was taken away from him and lodged at the La Grange Police Station.

Adams was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted as a patient and is currently being treated and monitored. His condition is listed as stable, according to police.

Stand-alone Airport Delay Map

Find us on Facebook

Archives

December 2023
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2023 | Website developed by GxMedia.