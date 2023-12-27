Contractor held with gun, ammo after domestic violence report–police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 14:02 by Denis Chabrol

A contractor, who was reported for alleged domestic violence, was Tuesday night arrested after police said they found an illegal gun and ammunition at his residence.

Pooran Manman called Rocky, a 44-year-old Businessman of Abram Zuil, Essequibo Coast,

More than one year ago, he had been cited for less than satisfactory rehabilitation of Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Investigators said at about 8:30 Tuesday night, they teceived a report of threats and domestic violence at the businessman’s home at Abram Zuil.

Police said they went to the businessman’s home where he was contacted and told of the report they received of domestic violence and threats allegedlt committed on his reputed 37-year-old wife.

As a result, police said they searcher inside Pooran Manman’s bedroom, in his presence, where they found inside a drawer one 9MM Pistol, one .32 pistol 269 .32 rounds of ammunition, 21 12-gauge cartridges, nine 16-gauge cartridges,24 .32 spent shells and two .32 magazine.

The businessman was asked if he was the holder of a firearm license, and he said that he was the holder of a license for the .32 Pistol, but did not have a license for the 9MM pistol which he claimed to have purchased from a man at Dartmouth who is now deceased, police said.

He was told of the offence and cautioned in respect of the other firearm and ammunition. The ranks took possession of the 9MM firearm, magazines, spent shells, and ammunition, police added

The businessman was arrested and escorted to the Anna Regina Police Station.

Investigations continue.