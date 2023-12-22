Antigua police probing fraudulent airline tickets to Guyana

Last Updated on Friday, 22 December 2023, 11:34 by Denis Chabrol

Antigua and Barbuda police are currently investigating two separate reports of fraudulent activity involving a travel agency supposedly operating on Old Parham Road after two persons bought non-existent tickets to travel to Guyana, Antigua Observer reported Friday.

According to the first report, the victim purchased three airline tickets, collectively valued at EC$5,000, in April for travel to Guyana on December 12.

But when attempting to check in for the flight at the VC Bird International Airport, the victim was informed that the tickets had never been purchased.

Similarly, another individual reportedly purchased a single airline ticket from the alleged culprit – valued at EC$2,190 – on October 19, for travel to Guyana also on December 12.

When attempting to check in, that victim was also informed that the ticket was never purchased.

Based on the reports, a search was conducted for the alleged offender, but she could not be found.

A number of persons were reportedly also interviewed, but no useful information was obtained.

Observer has been reliably informed that a missing person’s report was filed for the alleged offender, who has not been seen since December 16.

Law enforcement have confirmed that an investigation is being conducted.