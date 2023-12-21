Prominent lawyer Rex Mc Kay dies

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 December 2023, 5:49 by Denis Chabrol

Veteran well-known Guyanese Attorney-at-Law, Senior Counsel Rex Mc Kay died early Thursday morning, according to well-placed sources.

He was 95.

Mr Mc Kay passed away at 2:30 AM at the Woodlands Hospital, Carmichael Street after a prolonged illness.

The Caribbean Court of Justice Academy of Law in October, 2023 listed him among eight Guyanese “Legendary Caribbean Legal Practitioners”.

He was appointed Senior Counsel on October 16, 1975.

In 2016, Mr Mc Kay was conferred with the Order of Roraima for his long, dedicated and outstanding service as a legal practitioner.