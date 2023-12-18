UK Minister in Guyana for talks on Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

Last Updated on Monday, 18 December 2023, 8:54 by Denis Chabrol

The United Kingdom’s Minister for the Americas and the Caribbean, David Rutley will Monday hold talks with Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and meet with Western nations’ Ambassadors here to discuss support for this former British colony, the Foreign Office said.

“The UK will continue to work with partners in the region, as well as through international bodies, to ensure the territorial integrity of Guyana is upheld,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement. While here on the one-day visit, Mr Rutley would meet meet Ambassadors from the United States, Canada and the European Union to “discuss international support for Guyana.”

The Foreign Office said he would also meet with top military officials and senior government and military officials to stress unequivocal backing for Guyana’s territorial integrity, as well as lay a wreath to honour five Guyanese service personnel killed in a recent helicopter crash.

While in Georgetown, Minister Rutley will hold talks with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General and meet business leaders to hear how they have been affected by the situation.

The Foreign Office said that, through Minister Rutley, the “UK will today reaffirm its support for Guyana on the first ministerial visit to the country from a G7 nation since the Venezuelan regime renewed its border claim on the Essequibo region.”

“I am in Guyana, a fellow Commonwealth member, to offer the UK’s unequivocal backing to our Guyanese friends. The border issue has been settled for over 120 years. Sovereign borders must be respected wherever they are in the world,” the Junior Foreign Minister said.l

The UK has welcomed talks between Nicolás Maduro and President Ali in St Vincent on 14 December, where the leaders pledged there would be no use of military force over the border issue. “We welcome the recent agreement by Venezuela in St Vincent to refrain from the use of force and any further escalation,” he said.

On 3 December the Venezuelan regime held a referendum asking voters to approve the incorporation of the Essequibo region of Guyana into Venezuela against the will of the people who live there.

The Essequibo region makes up two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. The border lines were settled by international arbitration in 1899.

Minister Rutley previously visited Guyana in March, when he was a passenger on board the inaugural direct British Airways flight from London and attended the launch of the British Chamber of Commerce.