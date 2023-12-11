GRA agents intercept ganja in bed sheets from US

Last Updated on Monday, 11 December 2023, 20:09 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Revenue Authority Monday night said its Customs and Law Enforcement Officers seized 24 packs of suspected marijuana that were concealed between several bed sheets that were imported in a parcel from the United States (US).

However, the woman to whom the package was addressed, fled the Mackenzie Post Office. “The consignee made good her escape when confronted and the suspected illicit items were handed over to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit for further investigations and possible prosecution.,” GRA said in a statement.

The GRA said due to the alarming trend of the smuggling of prohibited and restrictive items-firearms, drugs etc.- through personal consignments, the Authority is again urging such persons “dealing, or in contemplation of such activities to cease and desist therefrom.”

The Revenue Authority also asked the public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408. GRA sought to assure people that all information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality.