Female prison officer attempts to smuggle marijuana into prison- Prison Service

Last Updated on Monday, 11 December 2023, 17:46 by Denis Chabrol

A female prison officer, who allegedly attempted to smuggle marijuana into the New Amsterdam Prison, has been arrested with 289 grammes of the narcotic, the Guyana Police Force said.

She was arrested after another female prison officer abided by the Standard Operating Procedures that all prison service personnel must be searched. The prison officer checked her colleague’s water bottle in which some of the marijuana was allegedly found, police alleged.

The Guyana Police Force said its investigators were summoned after the prison officer on duty alerted her supervisor, the woman’s vehicle, bearing licence number PZZ 1197, was searched and more marijuana was found. “On the floor behind the driver’s seat, a black plastic bag containing two transparent parcels wrapped with tape was found,” police said.