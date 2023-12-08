Former President David Granger “saddened” at deaths of GDF members

Last Updated on Friday, 8 December 2023, 6:58 by Denis Chabrol

Following is a statement by former President of Guyana, Retired Brigadier Arthur Granger on the passing of five members of the Guyana Defence Force in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in bad weather about 30 miles from Arau near the Guyana border with neighbouring Venezuela.

Following is the full text of Mr Granger’s statement.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of five members of the Guyana Defence Force − Brigadier Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan – who lost their lives, tragically, in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region.

I am particularly saddened at the deaths of these members of the Defence Force who had dedicated their lifetime service to the safety of our citizens, the security of our country and the preservation of our national sovereignty and who died in an aircraft accident while on a military mission.

I also send my best wishes for a complete and rapid recovery to the two survivors of the accident − Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson − who were injured in the accident.”

David A. Granger

Former President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana