US reaffirms “unwavering support” for Guyana’s sovereignty

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 5:54 by Denis Chabrol

United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken has reaffirmed his country’s “unwavering support” for Guyana’s sovereignty, in a conversation with President Irfaan Ali.

Mr Blinken and Dr Ali noted the International Court of Justice order issued on December 1, which called for parties to refrain from any action that might aggravate or extend the dispute. With Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro having announced a raft of steps to follow up on the December 3 referendum for the creation of Essequibo as State of Venezuela, Guyana has already said it would complain to the United Nations Security Council with the aim of sanctions or military action to force Venezuela to abide by the World Court’s order.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has also contacted the United States Southern Command as well as the United Kingdom, France and the Regional Security System (RSS).

State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, said on X, formerly Twitter, that the US Secretary of State spoke with the President of Guyana “about our support for Guyana’s sovereignty and our robust security and economic cooperation.”

The State Department said Mr Blinken reiterated the US’ call for a peaceful resolution to the dispute and for all parties to respect the 1899 arbitral award determining the land boundary between Venezuela and Guyana, “unless, or until, the parties reach a new agreement, or a competent legal body decides otherwise.”

The Biden administration has in recent months left the door open for a bilateral settlement of the land boundary controversy by referring to the option of Guyana and Venezuela reaching a new agreement. Guyana maintains that the dispute over the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award must be settled by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) while Venezuela wants bilateral negotiations, a process that Guyana says has not worked for several decades.

The Secretary reiterated that the United States looks forward to working closely with Guyana once it assumes its non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2024. “The two leaders concluded the call by agreeing upon the importance of maintaining a peaceful and democratic Western Hemisphere,” the State Department added.

Meanwhile, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said in accordance with the Statute of the Court, the Secretary-General transmitted the notice of the provisional measures ordered by the Court to the Security Council.

He said the the Secretary-General strongly supports the use of solely peaceful means to settle international disputes. He further recalls that, pursuant to the Charter and to the Statute of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), decisions of the Court are binding and he trusts that both States will duly comply with the Order from the Court.

The Secretary-General recalls the Order of the International Court of Justice, issued on 1 December 2023, indicating provisional measures in the case of Guyana against Venezuela concerning Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899.

The Secretary-General notes the Court’s unanimous decision to order Venezuela to “refrain from taking any action that would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute”.

The Secretary-General also notes that the Court’s order to both Parties to refrain from any action, which might aggravate or extend the dispute or make it more difficult to resolve.