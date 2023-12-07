https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

Five soldiers perish in GDF helicopter crash

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Defence, News Thursday, 7 December 2023, 15:52 0

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 19:13 by Denis Chabrol

Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton
Government of Guyana Projects Engineer

Lieutenant Colonel (Reserve) Michael Charles
Pilot

Colonel Michael Shahoud
Commander 1 Infantry Battalion

Five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers died in Wednesday’s helicopter crash in Guyana’s Essequibo county about 30 miles east of the border with Venezuela, the GDF said.

“The next phase of the operation involves the extraction from the area, followed by the commencement of an investigation into the incident,” GDF said.

Among those who perished in the crash of the Bell 412 helicopter, bearing registration marking 8R-AYA was veteran helicopter pilot of 40 years, Lt Col. Michael Charles. Also perishing in the crash were Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.  Those who survived are Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Wayne Jackson.

“These Officers have served and given excellent service in the defence of our country and will be duly recognized,” the GDF added.

Lieutenant Colonel (Reserve) Sean Welcome Commanding Officer Reserve Battalion

Staff Sergeant Jason Khan, 3 1 Special Forces Squadron

The aircraft went down in bad weather on Thursday at about 11:20 AM. However, efforts to search and rescue the soldiers on Wednesday proved futile due to bad weather. After the weather improved on Thursday, the GDF said a special Forces team was inserted into the area and arrived at the crash site at approximately 14:30 hours  Thursday afternoon and around 14″47 hours, the team reported that there were only two survivors.

“The Chief of Staff, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence extends sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished. The Guyana Defence Force is committed to providing unwavering support to these families during this unprecedented and challenging period of mourning,” the GDF said.

