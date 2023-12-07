BREAKING: GDF helicopter spotted, “signs of life seen”

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 11:02 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter that went down on Wednesday was spotted Thursday morning and a rescue team was being inserted into the mountainous and forested area, the defence force said in a statement.

“The crash site where a Guyana Defence Force Bell 412 helicopter went down yesterday, has been positively identified and the aircraft spotted.

“Search and rescue teams have also reported positive signs of life on the scene. Troops are being rappelled to the exact site location,” the GDF said.

A top military officer would only say “I remain optimistic” about the seven persons aboard. “They found the area,” the official told Demerara Waves Online News when asked whether the occupants were seen moving. The GDF is expected to issue a release shortly.

Piloted by veteran aviator of 40 years, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Charles, the Bell 412 helicopter went down about 30 miles east of Arau near the Guyana border with Venezuela.

In addition to the pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, a veteran aviator with 40 years experience, the other occupants were Commanding Officer of the 1st Infantry Battalion, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Commanding; Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan, Lieutenant Colonel Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal, Dwayne Jackson

GDF Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan on Wednesday evening said the helicopter, bearing registration marking 8R-AYA, was on a command mission under the command of Colonel Shahoud to “visit our troops on the western border.” He said the aircraft landed at Bullet Creek and refueled and shortly after take-off communication contact was lost, and an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was triggered. “On receipt of that ELT signal, it activated our analysis We attempted to make contact with aircraft and no communication was obtained,” he said