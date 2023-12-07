APNU+AFC calls for international condemnation of Venezuela’s militarisation efforts of Essequibo

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 7:05 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s parliamentary opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) on Wednesday rejected Venezuela’s creation of the integral defence zone named ‘Guayana Esequiba’ and called for international condemnation of efforts to militarise the disputed region.

The Parliamentary Opposition called on the local, regional and the international community “not only to reject this reckless action but also to denounce it in clear and unambiguous terms.” “The world must understand and reject the “integral defence zone” called “Guayana Esequiba” represents not only a violation of the charter of the United Nations, international law and practice but also sets a dangerous precedent, which is potentially destabilizing for the Latin American and Caribbean region,” APNU+AFC said in a statement.

The establishment of the “Integral Defence Zone” is in keeping with Venezuela’s low-vote referendum that provided approval for the incorporation of Guyana’s Essequibo County as a State of Venezuela. Each Venezuelan state is a Zona de Defensa Integral (Integral Defence Operations Zone) or ZODI that forms part of a regional command structure for the Venezuelan armed forces.

Guyana’s parliamentary opposition interpreted the establishment of the ZODI for ‘Guayana Esequiba’ as a “dangerous and destabilizing exercise” by Venezuela. The ZODI for Guayana Esequiba is to be located in Tumeremo, about 100 kilometres west of Guyana’s internationally recognised border with Venezuela and would consist of three areas and 28 sectors of integral development.

“This development is not only abhorrent but has dangerous implications for the existing territorial controversy and represents a flouting of the recent decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Above all this represents a major threat to the peace and stability of the region,” the parliamentary opposition said.

Accompanying Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement of the ZODI was a three-month deadline by which foreign companies operating in concessions awarded by Guyana must leave. He also announced that the state-owned oil company, PDVSA, and state onwed mining company, CVG, would establish special divisions for the exploration and exploitation of gas, oil and mining. In keeping with the referendum, Mr Maduro said there would be an Integral Social Attention Plan for the entire population of Essequibo that includes a census and the opening of an Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME) office for the delivery of identification cards to the population based in Tumeremo.

APNU+AFC said the government and people of Guyana have done nothing to provoke Venezuela’s aggression but have instead pursued a policy of peace as it has sought to resolve the territorial controversy with Venezuela through such instruments as the Geneva Agreement, the Protocol of Port of Spain, the Good Officer Process, the enhanced Good Officer Process and finally, the International Court of Justice (ICJ.

The validity of the 1899 Award which delimited the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela and which Venezuela now considers to be null and void is before the ICJ. Instead of allowing the judicial process to take its course, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has engaged in the naked act of aggression against the people of Guyana.

The Parliamentary Opposition called on the Government and people of Guyana to stand resolute in the face of Venezuelan aggression and to take all necessary measures to reject the false “integral defence zone” called “Guayana Esequiba.” APNU+AFC recommended that there be a programme of robust diplomacy by which Guyana could defend itself against this attempt to undermine the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.

Guyana has been receiving support from the Organisation of American States, Commonwealth, Organisation of American States, Caribbean Community, United States, United Kingdom and Canada.