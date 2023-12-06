GDF helicopter, with 7 servicemen, goes missing in interior

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 14:50 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter, with seven military servicemen, on Wednesday went missing about 30 miles east of Arau, Essequibo County near the border with Venezuela.

Sources said they did not believe that the loss of contact with the recently acquired Bell 412 , bearing registration number 8R-AYA, was as a result of any foul play. The GDF said the helicopter departed Base Camp Ayanganna at 9:23 Wednesday morning for Arau, carrying three crew members and four four passengers.

Aviators told Demerara Waves Online News that the weather in the interior on Wednesday was very bad.

The helicopter was being piloted by veteran army pilot, Mike Charles. Among the others aboard is the husband of a former government minister.

Based on an ELT signal, a search and rescue team aboard a SkyVan has been deployed to the area. “The aircraft transmitted an Emergency Locator Transmitter signal at 11:20 hours, from coordinates approximately 30 miles east of Arau on our western borders,” the GDF said in a statement.

The Guyana Defence Force, in collaboration with private sector aircraft operators, has initiated a search and rescue operation for the missing helicopter. “The ongoing search and rescue operation is impacted by adverse weather conditions in the area,” the defence force said.