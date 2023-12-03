OPINION: The Jaguar has risen!

Last Updated on Sunday, 3 December 2023, 10:45 by Denis Chabrol

By Dr. Randy Persaud, Professor Emeritus

There comes a time in every nation’s history when all the people raise their heads high into the heavens, anticipating, knowing, something definitive is happening. We are in such a moment now in the face of foreign aggression. And so, on this day – December 3, 2023, from the enchanting vistas of Mabaruma and spectacular table mountains of the Essequibo, all the way down to the quaint and soulful Konashen in the sprawling, wild expanse of the Rupununi Savannahs, we stand as one, united. And from Corriverton where the sun rises over these 83,000 square miles, to Kaikan and Arau where the sun sets in breathtaking, blazing crimson mosaics, this land is our land.

On the 23 of November, late in the afternoon, two choppers landed on Mount Arau. President Ali walked briskly to the flagpole planted by the Guyana Defense Force on top that magnificent mountain. And in a moment never to be forgotten, the Golden Arrowhead was raised 2,200 feet into the Essequibo sky. It was a brilliant admixture of courage and resolve. Once hoisted, the 22 persons who accompanied the president joined him in a solemn but robust recitation of the national pledge.

Earlier in the day we landed at Mabaruma, that iconic expression of Guyanese fortitude and destiny. The people came out and pledged themselves to the defense of this nation. The president, accompanied by Chief of Staff Brigadier General Omar Khan, National Security Adviser Gerry Gouveia, and the entourage, made their way to the Camp Everard. President Ali and Brigadier Khan served breakfast to the troops and then listened to their concerns. It was a face-to-face meeting of the leaders and their troops on the frontlines.

The same interactions with troops took place at Port Kaituma, Eteringbang, and Kaikan. Lunch at Eteringbang; dinner at Kaikan. The Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of Staff reviewed the issues at hand, and it must be reported that the troops displayed the greatest military poise and affirmed their unshakable commitment to the defense of this nation. They are all rock-solid, just like Mount Arau that now boasts the Golden Arrowhead!

Earlier today I joined a massive rally at Enterprise, ECD. Several hundred patriotic souls, with flags in hand, and music by the likes of Dave Martins, Poonam Singh, Adrian Dutchin, and Mystic, marched all the way to Buxton, where they joined villagers in a mighty display of national unity. Local leadership by Suresh Singh, and dozens of volunteers crept out at dawn like the Jaguar, to rally the forces.

Given the historic conjuncture we are in, and out of respect for those who were on this journey of commitment and resolve, it might be useful to list the names of those who were on Mount Arau – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier-General Omar Khan, Capt. Gerry Gouveia (National Security Adviser), Col. Michael Shahoud, Col. S. Howell, Lt. Col. Earle Edghill, Ravindradat Budhram (Asst. Commissioner of Police, Operations), Maj. Marvin Simpson, James Singh (Head of CANU), Dr. A. Rahman (Chief of Staff, Office of the President), Raul Rodney (Warrant Officer Class I) , O. McPherson (Assistant Superintendent of Police), Lt. Col. Anson Weeks (Pilot); Maj. Jaslyn Assanah (Co-Pilot), Cpl. Dwayne Jackson (Flight Engineer), Lt. Col. Michael Charles (Pilot), Capt. Dwight Bonus (Co-Pilot), Jason Farley (Flight Engineer), Eddie Layne (Director DPI), Vishani Ragobeer (Journalist, News Room), J. Cheddie (Presidential Photographer), Ruel Johnson (writer), and Dr. Randy Persaud (Adviser, Office of the President).

Venezuela has become a predator state. It has violated international law, international norms, and most of all, it is violating the expectations consistent with regional peace and security. Nicolás Maduro has betrayed the Bolivarian Revolution and everything Simon Bolivar or even Hugo Chávez stood for. This conduct will not go unheeded. The international community will not tolerate it. Our partners and friends will stand by our side. And let it be known that the Jaguar has risen!

Dr. Randy Persaud is Adviser in the Office of the President, Guyana.