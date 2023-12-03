“It’s false” that Venezuelans replaced Guyana’s flag with theirs- President, GDF Chief-of-Staff / “Es falso” que los venezolanos reemplazaron la bandera de Guyana por la suya – Presidente, Jefe de Gabinete del GDF

Last Updated on Sunday, 3 December 2023, 22:39 by Denis Chabrol

Lea la versión en español debajo del informe en inglés.

As Venezuelans were awaiting official results of a referendum on Guyana’s Essequibo County, authorities in Georgetown denied claims by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez that a group of persons lowered Guyana’s flag and hoisted Venezuela’s.

“It is not true,” President Irfaan Ali told Demerara Waves Online News.

Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan also dismissed the claims made in a video posted by Ms Rodriguez on X, formerly Twitter. “Our flag continues to fly majestically,” he said.

The official deemed the video a fabrication by pointing out that in the Venezuelan video, there is a telecommunications mast which “defines that area as a built-up area” where the Venezuelan flag was being flown. Brigadier Khan also noted that Guyana has a plaque, with the names of those present at the time Guyana’s flag was hoisted, at the base close to the genuine flagpole.

“There is a different type of flagpole there and the whole background is different too,” the Chief-of-Staff added.

In a comment associated with Vice President Rodriguez’s video, she said “Sierra de Pacaraima in our Essequibo. Glory to the brave people.”

The Guyanese and Venezuelan flagpole are vastly different in terms of structure and height. The Guyana flagpole is taller and is erected in a solid concrete base.

The GDF later said in a statement that it deemed the social media post “misinformation”. “The video in question is not from Guyana, and we categorically state that the flag being lowered is not the recently hoisted Golden Arrowhead along our border.

“Clear distinctions between the two locations are evident in the accompanying photographs. Notably, the recently installed plaque at the authentic site is absent in the video in question. The public must understand that the video’s content is misleading and does not represent any activity or incident within Guyana. We appreciate the public’s vigilance and encourage reliance on verified sources for accurate information and urge the responsible sharing of information,” the GDF added.

The Nicolas Maduro administration is hoping to declare a convincing majority, despite reports of a low voter turnout for the referendum that Guyana fears will be used to seize the Essequibo County.

The International Court of Justice last week ordered Venezuela not to do anything that will affect Guyana’s continued administration of the county pending the hearing of the merits of the substantive case concerning the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award that settled the land boundary with Guyana.

After accepting the border as settled for more than 60 years, Venezuela reopened its claim on the basis of a letter by an American lawyer to he tribunal who had claimed irregularities and collusion had led to Venezuela having been cheated of Essequibo. In the tribunal award, then British Guiana had lost a significant portion of land to Venezuela.

____________

Mientras los venezolanos esperaban los resultados oficiales de un referéndum en el condado de Essequibo de Guyana, las autoridades de Georgetown negaron las afirmaciones de la vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, de que un grupo de personas arrió la bandera de Guyana en el Monte Roraima e izó la de Venezuela.

“No es cierto”, dijo el presidente Irfaan Ali a Demerara Waves Online News.

El jefe de Estado Mayor de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Guyana (GDF), el brigadier Omar Khan, también desestimó las afirmaciones hechas en un vídeo publicado por la Sra. Rodríguez en X, anteriormente Twitter. “Nuestra bandera sigue ondeando majestuosa”, afirmó.

El funcionario calificó el video como una invención al señalar que en el video venezolano hay una torre de telecomunicaciones que “define esa zona como zona urbanizada” donde ondeaba la bandera venezolana. El brigadier Khan también señaló que Guyana tiene una placa con los nombres de los presentes en el momento en que se izó la bandera de Guyana, en la base cerca del asta genuina.

“Allí hay un tipo diferente de asta de bandera y todo el fondo también es diferente”, añadió el jefe del Estado Mayor.

En un comentario asociado al video de la vicepresidenta Rodríguez, dijo: “Sierra de Pacaraima en nuestro Esequibo. Gloria al pueblo valiente”.

El asta de la bandera de Guyana y Venezuela son muy diferentes en términos de estructura y altura. El mástil de la bandera de Guyana es más alto y está erigido sobre una sólida base de hormigón.

El gobierno de Nicolás Maduro espera declarar una mayoría convincente, a pesar de los informes de una baja participación electoral en el referéndum que Guyana teme que se utilice para apoderarse del condado de Esequibo.

La Corte Internacional de Justicia ordenó la semana pasada a Venezuela que no haga nada que afecte la administración continua del país por parte de Guyana en espera de la audiencia sobre el fondo del caso relativo a la validez del laudo del Tribunal Arbitral de 1899 que resolvió la frontera terrestre con Guyana.

Después de aceptar la frontera como resuelta durante más de 60 años, Venezuela reabrió su reclamo sobre la base de una carta de un abogado estadounidense al tribunal que había afirmado que las irregularidades y la colusión habían llevado a que Venezuela fuera estafada en Esequibo. En el laudo del tribunal, la entonces Guayana Británica había perdido una porción significativa de tierra a favor de Venezuela.