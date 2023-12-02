OPINION: America, where are you? Guyanese, do you see what I see?

Last Updated on Saturday, 2 December 2023, 21:21 by Writer

by GHK Lall

There is something in the air that introduces edginess. Something is not smelling right. The atmosphere has a taste that’s strange; it is not quite metallic, but there is an acidic strain about it. It has to do with the good, ole U.S. of A. I am getting the heebie-jeebies, getting ready to stand to attention.

Reading between the wavy lines and beyond the fine print, while wading through the sweet sentiments forced into compulsory duty by American and Guyanese government officials, confirms that all is not well. Secretary of State Blinken has been too bland, a bit too missing in action of late. Guyana’s President Ali is too bouncy, which has long lost any power to interest or intrigue. The other president (BJ) who has been up to more than his usual painful obfuscations, has more recently fallen in love with revealing dissembling. Something is not well with my soul. Beneath the glitter, I foresee what is bitter. My soul is Guyana and America in that order. What are the Americans up to this time?

Americans can be rottener than Stalin, Chiang, Mao, and Reza. Together. I remind all: families are not chosen, but have to be lived with somehow. I am. I follow up my first question with this second one that I guarantee no one is going to like. No one. What invisible hand are Americans playing in this Venezuelan referendum, this Venezuelan escalation? Is Señor Maduro being used to stick it to Excellency Ali and the man from Transylvania, Bharrat Jagdeo?

I ask the questions for a couple of reasons. First, the Yanks have been far too subdued in this Venezuelan flare-up. Other than for some polite murmurings, American response has been decidedly, shall I say, low-key. What could be going on there? My fellow Americans have some anxieties coexisting with the Chinese here. This has been made repeatedly clear to Presidents Ali and Jagdeo. The Chinese are friends, they say. I would say the same thing, and be of the same stubborn disposition, if somebody lent me US$100 million, and said the rest is your business, whatever is done, and however it is done. The Americans have other grievances—governance, corruption, inclusion—and some more kitchen sinks—and the sum of them all is that Washington has a problem with Georgetown. For the slow of spirit, that means the PPP, which means Ali and the other luminary. But, if that was all that upsets the Americans, Guyanese could still be on easy street. Relatively speaking, naturally.

The Yankees scouted the territory, and they didn’t like what they see. There is the PNC. Given the state that it is in, better to call in the marines. The more civilized option is Maduro. Pain free. The PNC (and company) has held out itself as the better alternative to the dreadful PPP. The American came, looked, and then looked away. Guyanese are in real, serious trouble. If not the PPP nor PNC, then who? Maduro suddenly has an attractive halo around his head, and he could be swayed to think and operate according to plan. Enter the referendum. Citizenship. Possibilities. Prosperity. What does Mr. Maduro (c’mon the man is a president) have to lose? He has 300 billion barrels to sell, a hungry country, some angry people, a sticky military, and history. The Venezuelan version of it.

Now I urge my fellows to go back and check America’s hands with the Montagnard in Vietnam, Nkomo and Mugabe in the old Rhodesia, Prince Bandar in Saudi Arabia, Moraji Desai in India (allegedly) and Richard Burton in the Wild Geese. It is a short history of who used whom and for what purposes. Somebody dig up somebody, and nothing is ever off the table. America is almost always a common denominator, influencer, orchestrator. I like that last word, other than when the barrel of the gun is pointed in this direction. It is just business and interests, has nothing to do with friendship. Guyanese had better come to their senses in a hurry.

Guyanese are asked to revisit their beloved history books. Who was it that divided this country, and pushed it to the sorry social state where it is today? It certainly wasn’t me. Who were the people used as pawns, then remade into players, and now puffed up into an oil power? More importantly, who came up with schemes to make all of this work here in some fashion in the last half of the last century? I urge my fellow Guyanese to cut out thinking outside the box. Start thinking bigger than the factory that makes those same narrow boxes that have been wrapped around the brains of parents and children, friends, neighbors, and countrymen. The women are not left out.

Conclusion: some shaking up of Guyana is in the cards, happening. It may be in the form of Venezuela. I believe that it will be held in check for the time being. Ah, but the sword of Caracas hangs over Guyana’s head in perpetuity. They tell me that Panama is now the favored midflight stop for PPP top dogs. The Florida or New York stopover is not so coveted anymore. I wonder why… See, what I like Uncle Sam so dearly… I had warned these chaps: don’t play games with Americans.