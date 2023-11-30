United govt, opposition on Venezuela’s claim a platform for addressing other issues- Civil Society Forum

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 November 2023, 16:43 by Denis Chabrol

The Civil Society Forum (CSF) on Thursday praised Guyana’s government and opposition for taking a united stand against the Venezuelan government’s efforts to grab Essequibo County through the December 3 referendum, saying that this bodes well for working together to address other major issues.

“Never have Guyanese on both sides of the political aisle been more united on an issue. This historic moment in our country’s history gives us hope that if Guyana’s two political powerhouses can unite on the Venezuela border issue, then it is possible to find common ground on many national issues that are of interest to the people of Guyana,” the CSF said.

The Forum of organisations urged the usually deeply divided political landscape to take advantage of this opportunity to work together for the good of the country. “CSF believes this is an opportune moment for us to build relationships and heal as a nation, charting a new

course for Guyana,” the organisation said.

Guyana’s major political parties continue to be at odds over issues such as electoral reform, transparency and accountability, environmental management, use of oil revenues, inclusion to address alleged racial and political discrimination, and enhancing human rights protections.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic-led administration and the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change, and The New Movement have unanimously supported a parliamentary motion reaffirming Guyana’s positions that it will not yield to Venezuela’s demand for a return to bilateral negotiations to settle the territorial controversy but will stick with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award that settled the land boundary between the two countries. The ICJ will Friday rule on Guyana’s request for provisional measures against Venezuela’s referendum on the ground that the inevitable ‘yes’ vote will cause “irreparable harm” even if Guyana wins the substantive case. Venezuelans will Sunday vote on the question of making Essequibo a State of Venezuela and to take care of all current and future inhabitants including granting them citizenship and national identification cards.

The CSF credited the government and the opposition for taking steps to address Venezuela’s increasingly aggressive claim to Guyana’s Essequibo County, a 160,000 square kilometre area that is rich in biodiversity and minerals. “The Government and Guyana’s opposition have shown great leadership to our people during what must be a period of great uncertainty,” the organisation said. “CSF commends the Government of Guyana and the Opposition for putting aside their political differences and standing together for the national good,” the organisation said.

The bipartisan parliamentary sectoral committee on Foreign Affairs has also been meeting to discuss various aspects of the controversy.

The collective message was issued by the Electoral Reform Group (ERG), Guyana Missionary Baptist Church, Guyana Rastafarian Council (GRC), Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), Heal Guyana, Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), Red Thread, Roman Catholic Church and

Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI)

The CSF said it stands with all Guyanese during “this worrisome time when our nation is threatened by our neighbour Venezuela. Reinforcing the point that Essequibo belongs to Venezuela, the organisation asked every Guyanese to remain steadfast in “our common identity.”

In the spirit of involvement, the CSF urged all Guyanese to stand resolute together against the forces that threaten our resolve as a people. “Understanding that united we stand tall, but divided we will crumble. Today we boldly declare Essequibo belongs to Guyana from the Mora Passage to Konashen.”

Guyana seemed to be leaning heavily on its “strategic partners” including the United States for support should Venezuela’s aggression intensify in the coming days. Government officials said US military advisors were continuing their visits to Guyana