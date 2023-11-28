Stern safety warning to aviators as Guyana prepares for international ‘safety check’

Last Updated on Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 8:34 by Denis Chabrol

Ahead of next year’s planned audit of Guyana by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the Guyana government on Monday warned aviators against indulging in any action that would compromise safety in the sector.

Public Works Minister II, Deodat Indar identified the need to address not only the availability of the necessary safety equipment but also “the people side” issues to minimise human error, fatigue risk management and a “strict regimen” on how often pilots are flying. “We have to zoom in on the areas that we are not doing so well and try to fix those,” he said.

“The entire life-cycle of the safety system will be audited and we are building the system. We have good systems in place and we are building and strengthening layers on top of that so that we maintain our ICAO certification at the high ranking that we have in this Hemisphere,” h said.

The two-week inspection is scheduled for May, 2024. The audit process, backed by strong evidence to show inspections and monitoring, includes responses to at least 1,000 multi-part questions.

Director-General of GCAA, Retired Lt Col. Egbert Field said Guyana’s safety 0versight index is ranked Guyana number one in the Americas and the Caribbean and 77 percent compliance with ICAO standards. States are required to comply with ICAO annexes that are converted to domestic industry regulations which must be complied with by operators under the GCAA’s oversight.

Public Works Minister I, Juan Edghill indicated that there would be zero tolerance against any act that could jeopardise aviation safety in the areas of operation and maintenance. “Owners and operators cannot afford to cut corners. Inspectors cannot afford to be blind or selective in their operations. We have to ensure that safety comes first,” said Mr Edghill who is the minister responsible for aviation. He advised aviation stakeholders to supervise and inspect each other to minimise the number of accidents and incidents but said every effort must be made to guard against close relations between the GCAA and operators that could influence decision-making. “While I would like us to be very collaborative in our approach to ensuring safety, there can be no incestuous relationship between the GCAA and operators,” he said. He underscored the importance of relying on the high level of GCAA inspectors as “one mistake is too much, it could cost many lives.”

Implications for aviation incidents, such as a crash, would affect a country’s safety index and risk profile, country region, airline insurance and “dampens public confidence.”