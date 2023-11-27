Venezuela’s seizure of Essequibo will dent domestic aviation operations- Public Works Minister

Last Updated on Monday, 27 November 2023, 21:17 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill on Monday said if Venezuela seizes Essequibo, the domestic aviation sector would nosedive because most of the traffic is to and from that county.

“If Venezuela is allowed its false and disruptive plan to take Essequibo by force and the use of unlawful means, it means that significant disruption to our aviation business because Essequibo is the region where most of our aviation activity takes place,” he said.

He made the observation at the opening of a National Aviation Safety Seminar held by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) under the theme “Safety Culture: It starts from the ground up”.

Mr Edghill said more than 95 percent of domestic aviation is between the coastland and the hinterland, many parts of which are only accessible by air. He added that a significant quantity of trade and livelihoods depend on aviation.

Aviators were asked to join government in the awareness and solidarity campaign by posting stickers on their aircraft. “Let’s fly it high throughout the 83,000 square miles of Guyana that Essequibo belongs to Guyana,” he added.

Official figures, according to the Public Works Minister, show that over the past year to date, there have been 13,471 domestic departures and 13,454 arrivals at the Eugene F’ Correia ‘Ogle’ International Airport, and 1,057 domestic departures and 1,059 arrivals at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.