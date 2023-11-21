Several killed in mine collapse in Suriname

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 6:41 by Denis Chabrol

by Ivan Cairo

Paramaribo – At least 10 people were killed and several more injured in an accident at an illegal gold mine in Suriname Monday at 3 p.m. local time. A provisionally constructed tunnel “with a considerable depth” collapsed, burying a number of gold miners under the earth. An unknown number of people believed to have been in the tunnel are still missing.

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi made the announcement about the tragedy Monday afternoon in parliament where the 2024 budget debate began earlier that day. The accident occurred in Kleine-Saramacca in the Brokopondo district south-west of the capital Paramaribo. According to the president, there were at least 10 fatalities, but according to other sources, more than 10 bodies of victims have already been recovered and between 21 and 30 men were in the tunnel at the time of the incident.

Santokhi explained that the accident happened in the gold concession of Zijing Mining, which acquired Rosebel Goldmines from IamGold earlier this year. The presence of illegal gold miners is said to have created an unsafe situation in the mine. At the request of Zijing Mining, according to Santokhi, a large number of illegal gold diggers were removed by the police and army a few weeks ago from the place where a large gold vein had been discovered. However, the group of illegal miners reportedly returned after a few days. “It (the mine shaft) collapsed, burying many people,” the head of state said. He could not indicate the number of victims since at the time he was informing the House it still was a fluid situation. Police officers and soldiers as well as members of the National Disaster Management Coordination Center have already been dispatched to the area to provide assistance. This is an operation to try to save people who may still be alive and recover the bodies of fallen miners, the president said.

In the meantime, Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk flew to the disaster site by helicopter to get his bearings and a crisis team of ministers has been appointed to coordinate emergency operations. If necessary, Suriname will request assistance from Brazil in the rescue operation. The president expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He added that authorities led by the Attorney General will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. “As a government, we are shocked and offer our condolences to the families of the victims,” the president said. Following Santokhi’s announcements, the session of parliament was adjourned to Thursday.