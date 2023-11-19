US-based man wanted for alleged gun-running in Guyana

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 November 2023, 19:13 by Denis Chabrol

A United States (US)-based man is wanted for alleged trafficking of firearms and ammunition that were discovered in a barrel at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) wharf, Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Wanted is 56-year old Andrew Marcus Llewelyn Fraser of 1582 Larkspur Trl, Conyers, Georgia 30012

Police said the guns and ammunition were found in November 17. The Guyana Police Force did not say whether the man is a Guyanese. The law enforcement agency also did not release any information officially about the weapons and ammo find. However, sources said eight handguns and one rifle as well as more than 5,00 rounds were found inside the barrel.

The Guyana Police Force is urging anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Andrew Fraser to kindly make contact with the Police on telephone numbers 592-229-2700, 592-229-2750, 592-229-3564, 592-229-2957, 592-225-6978 or the nearest Police Station.

This is the second major gun find in about one month; the first having been eight 9 MM handguns that were found inside a barrel at the La Parkan Shipping bond, Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has been complaining to the United States (US) about the large flow of illicit guns from that North American country to the region where they are used in committing crimes.