Venezuela’s VP lied to the World Court about mistreatment of Venezuelans in Guyana

Last Updated on Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:52 by Denis Chabrol

Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez lied to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this week when she claimed that Venezuelan migrants in Guyana were being mistreated, the Vice President of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo said Thursday.

“It’s a lie! We have condemned xenophobia and we’ve ensured that people continue to be treated- all Venezuelans, including the majority of our people-that they are treated with dignity and respect here,” he said.

Suggesting that Ms Rodriguez’s utterances could be setting to stage for a pretext for an invasion as had been done by Russia and Turkey, among other countries, Mr Jagdeo said Venezuela “should not be representing this issue particularly before the court.” “Her statement before the ICJ is false. This is not happening in Guyana,” Mr Jagdeo added.

Mr Jagdeo accused Ms Rodriguez of attempting to score political points by claiming that Guyana is violating international human rights norms and promoting xenophobia against Venezuelans here. “She is hoping to get the sympathy of the court,” the Guyanese Vice President said.

The Guyana Vice President hoped that Guyana’s lawyers point out Ms Rodriguez’s utterance because “it’s a cause for concern” and “is patently false.”

At the same time, he warned that Venezuelan lawbreakers would be punished. Venezuelans here have been victims and alleged perpetrators of murder. A number of them has been accused of narc0-trafficking, illegal possession of guns and ammunition, and assault causing grievous bodily harm. Generally, Venezuelans are working as security guards while others are tradesmen, fast-food vendors and cellphone repairers.

Government has over the past several months moved Venezuelan squatters from near river and seaside areas and relocated them to habitable conditions. The International Organisation of Migration and the United Nations Commission on Refugees