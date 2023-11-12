Woman’s body found in hotel room with broken Guinness bottle in chest

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 November 2023, 17:26 by Denis Chabrol

The lifeless body of a 32-year old woman was found Sunday afternoon with a broken Guinness bottle in her left side chest in a hotel room, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said they have retrieved surveillance video footage and are searching for a man who checked in at Sunset Hotel, David Street and Stanley Place, Kitty, Georgetown with the woman at about 5:55 PM Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Romona Lall whose address was 1503 Kilcoy-Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice.

A hotel receptionist entered Room 4 at about 12:15 PM Sunday after the woman did not check out at noon.

Police said at about 8:07 Saturday night, the “identifiable” man left the hotel.

A receptionist said after she got no answer from the guest, she took another key, opened the room door, and saw the victim lying motionless on the floor, naked. She said she immediately informed hotelier, Khersattie Bettencourt, and summoned the police.

“The body of the deceased was examined for marks of violence, and one stab wound was seen to the left side of the chest with a broken Guinness bottle head was seen in the wound. There were also abrasions to the lower abdomen and three stab wounds to her back,” the Guyana Police Force added.

Police said broken Guinness bottle and a 592 beer bottle were seen on the floor, and What appeared to be blood stains were seen on the bed and walls of the room.