Guyana, Brazil Presidents discuss territorial controversy, other issues; UN Secretary General concerned about Guyana-Venezuela tension

Last Updated on Thursday, 9 November 2023, 23:16 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali and the President of Brazil, Luis Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva held talks on Thursday on a range of bilateral issues, according to Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Persaud said the two South American leaders discussed defence and military cooperation, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect for the rule of International Law; the Venezuela border controversy, infrastructure and economic cooperation.

No details were provided about the virtual meeting.

The talks between President Ali and his Brazilian counterpart came amid repeated calls by former International Relations Professor, Mark Kirton for the two countries to deepen their engagement given Brasilia’s historic position on the inviolability of borders. The Guyana-Brazil-Venezuela trijunction point is part of Brazil’s legally accepted border with its two neighbours.

Meanwhile, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that the UN Chief was concerned about deteriorating relations between Guyana and Venezuela. “The Secretary-General is following with concern the recent escalation of tension between Guyana and Venezuela over the border controversy between the two countries. He trusts that both parties will demonstrate good faith and avoid any action that would aggravate or extend the controversy,” said Mr Dujarric.

The UN Secretary General’s spokesman noted that in January 2018, after carefully analyzing developments in the good offices process that had taken place over the preceding years, the Secretary-General, “in the exercise of the power and responsibility conferred on him by the 1966 Geneva Agreement, chose the International Court of Justice as the means that was next to be used for the solution of the border controversy between the two countries.”

The Organisation of American States (OAS), Commonwealth of Britain and its former colonies, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), United States and Canada have all issued statements condemning Venezuela’s latest moves such as the possible annexation of Guyana’s territory.

The International Court of Justice will next week hold hearings on Guyana’s request to block at least two contentious questions to be put tto Venezuelans in a referendum on December 3, 2023. One seeks Venezuelans’ approval of government’s decision to declare Guyana’s Essequibo County as a State of Venezuela and offer all inhabitants citizenship and identification cards. The other question asks Venezuelans to approve government’s position that the International Court of Justice does not have jurisdiction to hear Guyana’s case that the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award is a full, final and perfect settlement of the land boundary with Venezuela.

During debate on a unanimously approved parliamentary motion against Venezuela, government and opposition lawmakers noted the presence of soldiers on the Venezuela side of the border. Top government officials, including the Defence Minister, have been posting videos on Social Media declaring that Essequibo is theirs.