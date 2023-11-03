UG to hold public discussion on “Prepare Rather Than Fear- Venezuela’s Illegal Claim and Its Possible Effects”

Last Updated on Friday, 3 November 2023, 8:51 by Denis Chabrol

The University on Thursday said it is quickly producing “Prepare Rather Than Fear- Venezuela’s Illegal Claim and Its Possible Effects” its’ very successful first “Turkeyen and Tain Talks” series since COVID .

The event will be held next Monday, November 6 at 4.45 pm at the Savannah Suite of the Hotel Pegasus in Kingston, Georgetown Guyana. The University says the 5-person panel will speak on historical treaties, international cases, migration, xenophobia, and Latin

populations in Guyana and internal safety. The “Prepare Rather Than Fear” event is free and open to the public on a first come first served basis. It will also be streamed live to the University’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.

Additionally, the University of Guyana announced that it is about to “retool some of the modules in teaching of history for teachers and in its Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in history to include a sharper focus on territorial matters going forward.”

“These immediate responses to the emerging situation are in addition to research and policy briefs already produced over the years by various departments in the institution,” UG said in a statement.

The University of Guyana on Thursday announced that it is encouraging its graduates and persons’ attending its 7 graduation ceremonies from November 9 to 11th next week, to wear ribbons in the colors of the flag of Guyana in solidarity with the national and international calls for peace and respect for international law.

The University is also calling for respect and support for Guyana’s men and women in uniform who are the first responders and protectors in all matters of national safety and security- from civilian skirmishes, national emergencies such as floods to military matters such as protecting our borders and repelling other illegal activity in the country.

In a statement made today at the Live to Influence conference held in Georgetown Guyana, Vice Chancellor Prof Paloma Mohamed, projected the University’s call for an end to disparaging remarks and abusive comments about Guyana’s combat readiness and personnel,

many of whom are UG alumnus and present students. She said “we may not have the best in the world, but we have the bravest and really, we cannot expect to heap abuses upon the same people we expect to protect us. We must in this time assist them in their work and help bridge

the gaps that may exist in their operations. Every citizen has to take on the mindset of a defender. We must replace vengeance with vigilance and prepare rather than fear.”

The University of Guyana celebrates 60 years this year and will host its diamond anniversary graduation ceremonies next week at which 3500 graduates emerge into the local and international workforce. Several other special events will mark the occasion during the

celebrations. The public can view the graduation ceremonies live on local and international media and on UG’s Facebook pages.