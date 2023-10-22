Goldminer, architect, contractor shot during robbery in Diamond

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 October 2023, 10:17 by Denis Chabrol

A gold miner, architect and contractors were early Sunday morning shot and injured during a robbery committed on a gold miner at a business place in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, police said.

The man from whom a 9 MM handgun, 10 rounds of ammunition a 38-pennyweight gold chain was stolen has been identified by police as gold miner 45-year-old Aubrey Benjamin of Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Police only said the architect is 34 years old and the contractor is 33 years old.

The bandit whipped out a gun from his waist and discharged rounds in Benjamin’s direction, hitting him on his left shoulder. Pol;ice said Benjamin’s two friends also received gunshot wounds – one on his left upper thigh and the other on his lower right leg. Police said Benjamin entered his car and proceeded to the Golden Grove Police Station, where he made a report. After that, he and his two friends were rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where they received medical attention. Their conditions are all listed as stable.

The suspect has been identified by police as a slim-built male about 5ft 10 inches tall.

Investigators were informed that Benjamin attempted to retaliate by opening fire at the bandit but he dropped his licensed firearm which the bandit collected and escaped. “Benjamin tried to run away in the southern direction, and whilst doing so, he tried to draw his firearm to defend himself but fell to the ground due to his injury. The suspect then took his firearm and escaped in an unknown direction,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators were informed that the men were consuming alcoholic beverages at Tya’s Bar-b-Que and Cheese Please, located at 10th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme. The robbery occurred at about 2:45 AM when the trio exited the business place and were standing outside preparing to go home. “The perpetrator came up behind him, snatched his chain from his neck and said: “I taking this”, police said.

Police said several persons were contacted and interviewed by the Police. The area was also canvased for CCTV cameras. Checks are being made for the perpetrator, but he was not located.