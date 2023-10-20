Large number of ammunition found in Mocha

Last Updated on Friday, 20 October 2023, 8:14 by Denis Chabrol

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents on Thursday discovered an estimated 400 rounds a variety of ammunition in an unfinished abandoned house at Mocha Squatting Area, CANU Head James Singh said.

No one was arrested or detained as no one turned up to collect the bullets and agents opted to move in and uplift the bag.

Mr Singh said the ammunition, whose calibre included 9 MM, was discovered by agents who were “acting on information”.

Meanwhile, CANU said that on October 17, 2023, agents conducted an operation on Princes Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown which led to the discovery of a Taurus pistol and 10 live rounds of ammunition in a caravan in the area.