3rd Guyana Energy Conference and Expo billed for early next year

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 October 2023, 12:03 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s premier Energy Conference and Expo returns for its third installment in 2024, rebranded as Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, and projected to attract a larger number of participants, the event’s secretariat said Thursday.

The Secretariat, along with its partners, said participants would include keynote speakers, policymakers, local and international industry experts. With over 1,200 attendees, 60 international and local speakers , 180 exhibitors and 30 sponsors in 2023, the secretariat said the event in 2024 is expected to surpass these records.

“The Conference and Expo is the largest platform for industry experts, policymakers, general stakeholders, and operators to B.U.I.L.D their network, insights for projects-both public and private- and the opportunity to meet with international investors,” the secretariat said.

The 3rd Annual Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is billed for the Guyana Marriott Hotel from February 19 – 22, 2024 under the theme: “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation.”

After the success of two previous events in 2022 and 2023, the Secretariat said it saw it necessary to broaden its platform to include the focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information and communication technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

“The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo fosters the growth and creation of strategic alliances among companies and industry experts. Participants will network with key stakeholders including operators, international service companies, government agencies and government officials,” according to the secretariat.

Organisers said the Conference and Expo will again provide a unique platform to discuss pertinent issues about Guyana’s development and the industry’s global best practices.

“It seeks to Build new business relationships and strategic alliances; provide Updates on projects in Guyana; give Insights on critical developments; Link companies to all major purchasers and develop timely and useful information to help businesses strategise.”

Registration is now open. Participants and those interested in sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to book their spots early for the main conference, exhibition, and other events.

On the website, interested persons can download and complete their respective registration forms.

Registration for the four-day event caters for in-person international, CARICOM and local delegates, but also provides a platform for delegates attending virtually. Registration closes on February 10, 2024, the secretariat said.