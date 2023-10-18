Mahipaul, Mustapha in fiery exchange over contract cancellation for Black Bush Polder pump

Last Updated on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 22:47 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition Shadow Local Government Minister, Ganesh Mahipaul and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Wednesday were at loggerheads 0ver the claims by that APNU+AFC parliamentarian that the termination of a contract to build an irrigation pump at Black Bush Polder would result in a loss of more than GY$38 million.

But Mr Mustapha countered saying that his ministry’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was advised by its “experienced consultants” to quash the contract because of “several technical breaches” by the contractor, Yunas Civil and Building Contracting Services. They included failure of the concrete compressive test because the concrete strength did not meet the standard. The Minister said that means that installed steel rods would have to be removed, concrete broken out and steel rods replaced at the cost to the contractor.

The Minister said the consultants’ recommendation was based on the contractor’s alleged failure to address breaches of the contract, execute works in keeping with the contract and the continued failure over the duration of the project to make on-time progress of works in line with the approved work programme.

The Agriculture Minister disagreed with Mr. Mahipaul’s recommendation that concrete be poured over the steel rods saying it was not based on technical advice because the entire structure would need to be replaced because of the failed concrete compressive test. He explained that in building a structure of this nature, the piles are first placed then capped following by the installation of steel. “Therefore, since the concrete compressive test did not meet the required standard, the entire concrete around the pile caps would need to be broken and replaced, steel removed, new concrete poured around the pile caps and steel rods replaced. “As such, Mr. Mahipaul lacks technical knowledge as it relates to these projects,” Mr Mustapha added.

Mr Mahipaul contended that the termination clause of that contract would cause the NDIA pay for the measured work and materials already present on the construction site for the pump station that is intended to irrigate the Black Bush Frontlands. However, the Minister of Agriculture lashed back, justifying that Yunas Civil and Building Contracting Services must be paid in keeping with Clause 60 of the contract that states clearly that if the contract is breached, the contractor must be paid for “performed works meaning works executed in compliance with the contract specifications and satisfactorily completed.” ” This is yet again another example of Mr. Mahipaul ill-advised and misinterpreting technical facts without lack of technical knowledge,” Mr Mustapha said.

In his release earlier Wednesday, Mr Mahipaul said that at construction site, he saw a cage-like formation of steel rods, consisting of both one-inch and three-quarters-inch corrugated steel rods, spanning the entire base of the project, atop what appears to be a concrete foundation. “Moreover, a disheartening quantity of steel rods lie in a state of advanced rust, slowly decaying. With this project slated for retendering, these valuable materials will continue to deteriorate, translating into an exorbitant financial loss for the taxpayers,” he added.

He estimated that 2,330 one-inch steel rods, with an estimated unit cost of GY$7,000 each, equating to a staggering GY$16,310,000 was being ravaged by the relentless forces of nature. The opposition lawmaker said an additional 2,700 three-quarters-inch steel rods, valued at GY$3,900 each, account for GY$10,530,000 on the verge of being devoured by rust. A further 2,960 five-eighths-inch steel rods, with a unit price of GY$2, 800 each, represent a loss of GY$8, 288,000. Finally, 1,540 half-inch steel rods, with an approximate cost of GY$2,000 each, bring the total to an alarmingGY $3,080,000.

“The repercussions of this decision are dire. When the contract is inevitably retendered and awarded, no new contractor will be able to employ these rust-ridden steel rods. Utilizing such corroded materials would not only compromise the structural integrity of the project but would also raise grave concerns regarding the safety and longevity of the infrastructure,” he said.

The Minister of Agriculture did not address Mr Mahipaul’s specific concern about the risk of using rusty steel rods. Instead, Mr Mustapha said the rods were being taken elsewhere. “If Mr. Mahipaul would have taken the time to investigate rather than sensationalize the facts,

he would have found that the steel is being moved to a safe location. Therefore, his allegations that “these valuable materials will continue to deteriorate, translating into an exorbitant financial loss for the taxpayers” is totally inaccurate,” Mr Mustapha added.