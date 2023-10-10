Team Guyana Robotics in playoffs; top 24 teams out of 191 made it

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:33 by Denis Chabrol

The first all-female team is representing Guyana at the First Global Challenge annual Olympics-style robotics competition is now among the top 24 teams in the playoffs in the event being held in Singapore, St Stanislaus College statement.

Ariel Taylor(Co-captain), T’Sehai Holder(Co-captain), Xaria Holder (Strategist), Lateisha MacArthur (Driver) and Italy Ton-Chung (Driver) competed against 190 other countries over the last three days and were able to make it to the playoffs. Team Guyana ultimately secured a top 25 spot and is the highest ranked team out of the Caribbean this year. Other valuable members of the team are Arrianna Mahase(Coach), Joshua Reece(Mentor), Tarico Henry(Mentor) and Shamar Stewart(Mentor).

Four of the members which include the Mentor, are from Saint Stanislaus College.

“What Team Guyana Robotics has accomplished is nothing short of amazing, especially considering the grueling four-day trip it took to get there fraught with delays, cancelations, rerouting across many time zones and very limited practice time,” the College said.

FIRST Global Challenge is organised by the International First Committee Association and promotes Science , Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and careers for youth.

T.E.A.M– Together Everyone Achieves More– is what Team Guyana Robotics has shown us over the last week at the competition currently taking place in Singapore. “They remain focused, committed to the task and most important committed to each other’s success. These five young ladies have made us proud as they fly the Golden Arrowhead across the world and have captured attention,” Saint Stanislaus College said.