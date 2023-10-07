Soldier allegedly involved in hit-and-run fatal accident

Last Updated on Saturday, 7 October 2023, 18:06 by Denis Chabrol

A bus belonging to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) early Saturday morning allegedly struck down and killed a woman on the Foulis Public Road, West Coast Berbice, and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the soldier minutes later on the East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force said 38-year-old Lavie Long was hit at about 1:05 AM and the soldier,46, who is a Staff Sergeant was intercepted on the Vigilance Public Road, East Coast Demerara. There was no evidence that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. “A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was detected,” police added.

The soldier lives at Timehri North, East Bank Demerara and he is based at Camp Stephenson.

After the accident involving motorbus, DFB 1661, police said Long’s body was found at about 1:40 AM with head injuries. She died on the spot. Police said they have since obtained Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) video footage.

The GDF said it is cooperating with police in the investigation of the fatal accident. “The GDF wishes to make it clear that we take this incident with the utmost seriousness and will ensure due process is followed. The GDF expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the victim.”