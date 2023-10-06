Charlestown fire that left 14 homeless was of electrical origin

Last Updated on Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:19 by Denis Chabrol

The fire that destroyed a three-storey building in Charlestown, Georgetown. Wednesday night was caused by a slack connection to electrical points, the Guyana Fire Service said Friday.

The GFS said the points overheated, the insulation broke down and that lead to arcing and sparking and the subsequent ignition of nearby combustible materials.

The now destroyed building was located at 33 Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. At least 14 persons were rendered homeless by the fire.

Investigators said that inside another building located 34 Howes Street, Charlestown, a television, a stereo set, a refrigerator, and a section of the southern internal wall were severely damaged. Other items, including another TV, a fan, and a quantity of windows and walls, were slightly scorched due to radiated heat from the building of origin.

Two additional buildings, a motor car and a motorcycle were also damaged as a result of radiated heat.

The Guyana Fire Service says it will continue its efforts to provide excellent service countrywide.

Fire safety and prevention involves each citizen, and we are imploring all to be vigilant, practice fire safety, and equip homes with warning devices (smoke detectors and fire alarms) and fire suppression tools (fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, and fire extinguisher balls).

Follow these tips to protect your home from electrical fires:

• Do not overload outlets.

• Do not use illegal connections.

• Do not put electrical cords over curtains , underneath rugs or pin them behind furniture.

• Plug heat-generating appliances directly into an outlet, not into a power strip or extension cord.

• Have a licensed electrician review your home’s electrical system every ten years. Small upgrades and safety checks can prevent larger problems.

• Charge laptops and phones only on hard surfaces, not on beds or sofas.

• Disconnect charging equipment when devices are fully charged. Overcharging can lead to battery fires.

•Unplug electrical devices and appliances when not in use.