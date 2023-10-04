Two students beaten, robbed as they leave lessons

Last Updated on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:02 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Wednesday said they were investigating an alleged robbery with violence committed on two students:

** A 16-year-old secondary school student from Farm, East Bank Demerara who was robbed of one Black S21 cellphone valued at $85,000

** A 15-year-old student from Mocha, East Bank Demerara was robbed of one black iPhone 7 valued at 68,000, one backpack valued at $17,000 and $200 in cash.

Police said the incident occurred on October 3, 2023 at about 19:45 hrs at Diamond Access Road in the vicinity of the Busta Company.

Investigators were told hat the two school boys mentioned above were heading in a western direction out of the Diamond Access Road on the northern side of the roadway after leaving lessons. The two students observed five identifiable male juveniles who approached the 16-year-old and cuffed hom above his right eye and stabbed him several times with an ice pick ti his back and a cuff. The attackers relieved him of the articles mentioned above.

The suspects also held the 15-year-old and relieved him of his cell phone and backpack with the valuables inside, and they then left in an unknown direction.

Police said rhe victims then informed their parents and later went to Golden Grove/ Diamond Police Station, where they made a report to the Police at about 20:45 hrs Tuesday night. Detectives processed the scene, and the area was canvassed for CCTV footage.

The victims were sent in company with their parents to seek medical attention. The area was checked for the suspects, but they were not seen.