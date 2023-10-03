AFC’s Patterson asks Procurement Commission to probe pump station contract award

Last Updated on Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 17:25 by Denis Chabrol

Alliance For Change (AFC) executive member and opposition parliamentarian David Patterson on Tuesday asked the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) to investigate whether the award of a GY$865,543,500 contract to construct a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara was above board.

“I write seeking an investigation into the award of this contract on the basis that the Contractor was not eligible for the award,” Mr Patterson said in his letter to PPC Chairman, Attorney-at-Law Pauline Chase.

The contract was awarded to Tepui Group Inc. on August 14, 2023 and the procuring entity was the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Mr Patterson said the technical requirements of the bid documents required the successful bidder to have successfully completed projects of a similar nature and size within the last three years. In that regard, he alleged that Tepui Group Inc. having been established in August 2022, did not meet those requirements but was still awarded the contract.

He hoped that the PPC would take action if the probe uncovers any irregularity. “I would be grateful, via the PPC, if an investigation can be conducted, and should the award prove defective, that the necessary actions be taken against the entities and individuals associated with this award,” he said.

The former Minister of Public Infrastructure noted there were 26 bidders. The Directors of Tepui Group are reportedly listed as Winston Martindale, Paul Rodrigues, Michael Rodrigues, Sunnil Bhagwandin and Francis Arokium (Secretary).