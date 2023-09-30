Boat load of Venezuelan migrants lands on East Bank Essequibo seashore

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 September 2023, 21:54 by Denis Chabrol

At least 45 Venezuelans arrived by boat at the Vergenoegen seashore, East Bank Essequibo and were processed by immigration before they were released to their already settled family members here, police said.

Police said Guyanese immigration authorities accepted the migrants’ Venezuelan identification cards, not passports, processed and released the men, women and children.

According to police, they have teamed up with the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard to patrol the sea. “We’re monitoring the waterway in conjunction with Coast Guad,” the police officer said.

Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan said the military has taken a “humanitarian posture” to ensure “full documentation of all migrants.” He said investigations were underway to ascertain whether the Venezuelans came en route from Grenada. “Geographically, Grenada, the country, is an unusual route. The investigators continues to work with the crew to determine accuracy,” he said.

Brigadier Khan said after a citizen reported the arrival of Venezuelans by boat at Vergenoegen ,”this report resulted in a quick response.” He appealed to more members of the public to provide authorities with similar information. “We will continue to work our resources and also depend on citizens to report these events on sighting,” he said.

Venezuela’s National Assembly has voted to hold a referendum on that country’s territorial claim to the Essequibo Region, after eight companies submitted bids for a number of offshore oil blocks. Venezuela has said it will not recognise any deals struck with Guyana.