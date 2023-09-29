“Violent storm” kills three, injures four others

Last Updated on Friday, 29 September 2023, 13:11 by Denis Chabrol

A “violent storm” at Jawalla Backdam, Mazaruni River in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has killed three persons and injured four others, the Guyana Police Force said.

The incident occurred at about 3 PM Thursday.

“Based on investigations thus far, it was revealed that there was a heavy downpour of rain with gusting winds during the storm, which saw several trees being uprooted,” police added.

Sergeant Simon, Detective Constable Robertson said at the time of the storm, about 10 persons were at a farming camp owned by Olivia Henry when a large tree nearby suddenly fell and crashed down on the camp, resulting in the death of three persons.

They have been identified as farmers 34-year 0ld Celeste Albert, 69-year old Selina Hope and 25-year old Godfrena Fredericks

Police said farmer, 23-year old Ramesh Michael’s skull was fractured, miner 33-year Teddy Richmond’s left side chest and abdomen were injured and 30-year old Lamona Hunter’s left leg and left hand were fractured.

The injured persons were taken out to Kamarang Hospital and are presently receiving treatment, while the dead bodies are at the Jawalla Health Post, awaiting arrangements for autopsies, police added.