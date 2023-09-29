Prashad Nagar trio jailed for cocaine possession

Last Updated on Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:50 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons, who were caught with more than 1 kilogramme of cocaine in a house at Prashad Nagar, Greater Georgetown, were Friday convicted and jailed for two years, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

They were also each fined GY$1.7 million.

Georgetown Magistrate Anita Singh imposed the custodial and monetary penalties on Lena ‘Aunty Lena’ Narine, Earl Branch, and Sherlan Edmondson.

They were found guilty for being in possession of 1.050 kilogramme (about 2.3 pounds) of cocaine with a local street value of approximately GUY $ 1.1 M. They were arrested at Prashad Nagar on January 27, 2023.

At the time of the arrest, Edmondson was a money changer and Branch was a handyman.