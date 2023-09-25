City Council adjourns meeting due to heat, “activities”

Last Updated on Monday, 25 September 2023, 21:31 by Denis Chabrol

In a rare instance of almost bipartisan agreement, Georgetown City Councillors on Monday agreed to postpone the statutory meeting, citing the extremely hot conditions of the upper flat of the Kitty Market and post Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket “activities”.

The major public event on Monday was the Cricket Carnival Parade through sections of Georgetown.

“Today might have been an Amazon Warriors holiday but it is not and I think there is a number of activities that happen to be going on today that some of the councillors here would have mentioned that…It’s one of those things that doesn’t leave us with an ideal situation- having a statutory,” City Mayor Alfred Mentore told the councillors.

Though two new air conditioning units were installed on Monday, the council’s temporary chamber was extremely hot and uncomfortable for the more than 30 persons, a number of them clad in suits. “Even the AC itself is not fully in place where this heat is dreaded so I was thinking before I came to this meeting that maybe we should seek an adjournment at least for tomorrow (Tuesday),” Mr Mentore added.

Former Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green, who suggested that the Council could have addressed the issues in the minutes, eventually agreed to support the adjournment. The Mayor said there was a number of things he wanted to address and would not “rush to the minutes.”

Councillor Singh, in supporting the adjournment, cited “a number of the other obligations”.

Councillor Lelon Saul abstained from voting on the motion to adjourn the sitting.